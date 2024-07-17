Sheriff’s deputies fatally shoot 2 people while serving a warrant in Georgia

ALTO, Ga. (AP) — Sheriff’s deputies serving a warrant in another county have shot and killed two people in northeast Georgia on Tuesday. The Forysth County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were serving an arrest warrant on a sex offender for violating his probation in the Banks County town of Alto. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says deputies arrived at the home around 9:30 a.m. When they entered the home after 11 a.m., deputies shot and killed two people. Officials didn’t say what happened before deputies entered. Officials haven’t said why the deputies shot the people. The GBI is investigating, as is typical for most police shootings in Georgia.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.