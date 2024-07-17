The head of Hong Kong’s leading journalist group says she lost WSJ job after refusing to drop role

HONG KONG (AP) — The new chair of Hong Kong’s leading media professional group says she lost her job at The Wall Street Journal after she refused her supervisor’s request to withdraw from the election for the leadership post. Reporter Selina Cheng says her supervisor told her that her job was eliminated due to restructuring, but she believes her association role is the real reason. Dow Jones publishes the newspaper and confirms it made “some personnel changes” but refused to comment on individuals. Hong Kong journalists work in a narrowing space after drastic political changes in the city once seen as a bastion of media freedom.

