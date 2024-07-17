The uncertainty that plagues life in crisis-ridden Venezuela is also wreaking havoc on relationships

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — In crisis-ridden Venezuela, nothing has been spared the uncertainty that plagues everyday life. The country has seen several million people leave in the last decade or so, and that is wreaking havoc not only on the nation’s politics and economy but also its dating scene. As a presidential election looms later this month along with questions about Venezuela’s future, many more are considering leaving. And so young people are debating online and among themselves whether it’s worth it to start a relationship — or whether to end one. Others are wondering when it is too soon or too late to ask the crucial question: Will you leave the country?

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.