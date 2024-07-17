Turkey holds a tense debate on a bill to control stray dogs. It’s raising fears of a mass culling

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — A Turkish parliamentary commission has begun debating a contentious bill to manage the country’s substantial stray dog population. Animal rights advocates fear the measure could result in a mass culling and are calling for its withdrawal. An estimated 4 million stray animals wander Turkey’s streets and rural areas. While many are docile, an increasing numbers of dogs are seen roaming in packs and people have been attacked. The proposal debated Wednesday would remove strays from the streets and have them neutered and spayed. Dogs that are sick, believed to have rabies or exhibiting aggressive behavior would be euthanized. Local governments would also have to improve shelters, but animal advocates worry some would opt for culling animals as the cheaper option.

