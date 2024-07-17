Skip to Content
What impact does extreme heat have on crops in the Coachella Valley?

Tudor Ranch
Published 10:08 AM

With more frequent weather extremes and scientists projecting a hotter and drier future, California's agriculture is at risk, according to the USDA California Climate Hub.

The agency has reported that when heat stress combines with (or leads to) water stress, crop yield, size, and quality can all be affected. Currently, changing when and how much irrigation water is applied is the main way that growers adapt to heat waves. In addition to irrigation, there are a number of management strategies that California's fruit and nut farmers can enact to reduce the damages caused by extreme heat.

News Channel 3 will be speaking with the operator of Tudor Ranch in Mecca about what the impacts of extreme heat on their date crops. We're also speaking with the Riverside County Agricultural Commissioner's Office about the trends they have tracked.

