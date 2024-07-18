30 years after attack on Argentina’s Jewish center, Milei makes promises. But the anguish remains

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — On each passing anniversary of the deadly 1994 attack against Argentina’s largest Jewish community center, Diana Malamud said she endures a brutal “Groundhog’s Day.” In her version of the Kafkaesque nightmare that traps her in the same day over and over, presidents repeat the same pledges to seek justice for the bombing that killed 85 people and profoundly unsettled Jewish communities across the continent. No has ever been convicted for involvement in the bombing. On Thursday, on the 30th anniversary of the attack, libertarian President Javier Milei became Argentina’s 11th leader to vow renewed efforts to bring the perpetuators to justice.

