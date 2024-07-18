4-year-old drowns in Riverside County, officials urge water supervision

A 4-year-old western Riverside County boy died after being found unresponsive in a community spa, Riverside County health officials reported on Thursday.

The child reportedly died in a hospital on Monday, July 15.

"Such a tragedy serves as a reminder of how important it is to be careful when around water," said Riverside County Public Health Officer Dr. Geoffrey Leung. "From a bathtub to a hotel pool or the ocean, all water poses a risk, especially for children. Providing close, constant supervision is the only way to ensure they are safe."

This marks the second fatal drowning this year in the county. Another child who wasn't a Riverside County resident, died in a Riverside pool on July 6.

Leung urges parents to stay alert when children are around or in the water. He provided the following recommendations to help prevent drowning incidents:

If children are in or around water, a capable adult should always maintain close, constant attention. Take swim lessons: Enroll in swim lessons or survival float classes. First 5 Riverside County partners with several organizations across the region to offer free or low-cost swimming lessons.

Always swim with someone else, regardless of age or skill. Get CPR certified: CPR saves lives. Getting certified through the American Red Cross is low-cost, easy and available to ages 9 years and older.

In 2024, there have been 55 drowning incident reports in Riverside County with eight adult fatalities, the County confirmed.

“Drowning is often silent. Rarely is there splashing, screaming, or calls for help,” said Leung. “All drownings are preventable by adopting essential safety measures when around any type of water.”

To increase awareness on how to prevent accidental drownings, RUHS-Public Health this week launched “Water Safety Wednesday,” a social media campaign on Facebook and Instagram featuring water safety tips, classes and programs to ensure residents stay safe this summer.

For more information and resources, visit the Riverside County Water Safety Coalition website at www.ruhealth.org/rivcowatersafety.