Boeing case puts a spotlight on plea agreements involving corporate defendants

Prosecutors are expected to give new details Friday about Boeing’s plea deal in a case stemming from two deadly crashes of 737 Max jetliners. That’s when the Justice Department hopes to file the agreement with a federal district court in Texas. Earlier this month, Boeing agreed “in principle” to plead guilty to a single count of fraud — that it deceived federal regulators who approved the Max nearly a decade ago. A key detail of the plea agreement will involve appointment of an independent monitor to oversee safety compliance at Boeing. Experts on corporate behavior say whether the plea agreement leads to more safety could hinge on how much authority and independence the monitor gets.

