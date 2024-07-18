China Communist Party policy meeting expected to endorse leader Xi’s high-tech vision for economy

BEIJING (AP) — China’s ruling Communist Party will wrap up a top-level meeting on Thursday that is expected to endorse policies aimed at building the country’s technological power and fortifying its national security. The plenary meeting of the party’s Central Committee was held behind closed doors. But state media and analysts said the agenda focused on strategies for self-sufficient economic growth at a time when China faces tightening restrictions on access to Western advanced technology, such as leading edge computer chips and artificial intelligence. Foreign investors and markets are watching to see what the party might do to counter the slump in China’s real estate sector and weak consumer confidence that has hindered China’s recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

