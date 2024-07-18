Skip to Content
News

COVID-19 cases rising, What to know about the new highly contagious variant

PHOTO: Covid-19 home test kits, Photo Date: 3/9/2022
Macy Harris
PHOTO: Covid-19 home test kits, Photo Date: 3/9/2022
By
New
Published 10:45 AM

COVID-19 wastewater viral activity has reached "very high" levels in 26 states, including California, for the first time since last winter according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The CDC reports that more than 70% of illnesses are stemming from a highly contagious COVID-19 strain known as the FLiRT variant. FLiRT variants are descendants of the Omicron strain, specifically from the JN.1 lineage.

Stay with News Channel 3 to learn more about the highly contagious variant.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Shay Lawson

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content