COVID-19 cases rising, What to know about the new highly contagious variant

COVID-19 wastewater viral activity has reached "very high" levels in 26 states, including California, for the first time since last winter according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The CDC reports that more than 70% of illnesses are stemming from a highly contagious COVID-19 strain known as the FLiRT variant. FLiRT variants are descendants of the Omicron strain, specifically from the JN.1 lineage.

