Donald Trump will accept Republican nomination again days after surviving an assassination attempt

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Donald Trump will take the stage at the Republican National Convention to accept the nomination of a party that has been remade in his image. Thursday’s speech will be Trump’s first since he was cut off mid-sentence by a flurry of gunfire in an assassination attempt at a rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday. Trump’s address marks the climax of the four-day convention in Milwaukee, where the former president has appeared each day with a white bandage on his ear, covering a wound he sustained in the assassination attempt. In a show of solidarity, some of his supporters have started sporting their own makeshift bandages on the convention floor.

