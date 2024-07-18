France’s newly elected lawmakers begin choosing a speaker amid political turmoil

PARIS (AP) — France’s influential lower house of parliament, the National Assembly, is holding its opening session to elect a speaker after chaotic snap elections produced a hung legislature. Elections earlier this month resulted in a split among three major political blocs: the New Popular Front leftist coalition, President Emmanuel Macron’s centrist allies and the far-right National Rally party. None of them won an outright majority. The National Assembly’s opening session comes after Macron on Tuesday accepted the resignation of the prime minister and other government members but asked them to handle affairs in a caretaker capacity until a new government is appointed. Six candidates from the three main political blocs and smaller parties are competing for the job of speaker.

