Georgia Democrats sue to overturn law allowing unlimited campaign cash, saying GOP unfairly benefits

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Democrats are suing to overturn the ability of Republican Gov. Brian Kemp and others to raise and spend unlimited political contributions. The Democratic Party of Georgia on Thursday sued the governor in federal court in Atlanta. It’s asking a judge to declare that a 2021 law that created leadership committees is unconstitutional because it unfairly gives unlimited fundraising powers to some people but not others. The party is asking a judge for a preliminary injunction to freeze fundraising and spending under the law while the suit moves toward trial. That could limit the ability of Kemp and others to raise and spend money on legislative races this fall.

