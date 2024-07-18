In landmark verdict, South Korea’s top court recognizes some rights for same-sex couples

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea’s top court has ruled that same-sex couples are eligible to receive the same health insurance benefits as heterosexual couples, a landmark verdict hailed by human rights groups. The Supreme Court ruled Thursday that the state health insurance agency’s refusal to provide spousal insurance coverage for gay couples is an act of discrimination that violates the constitutional principle of equality. The ruling is final and cannot be appealed. Public views on gender issues in South Korea have gradually changed in recent years, but the country doesn’t legally recognize same-sex marriages.

