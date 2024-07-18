Not good faith: Vatican rejects broker’s claims at the close of a London trial over luxury property

ROME (AP) — The Vatican is insisting at the close of a trial in London that it was the victim of a years-long fraud over its investment in a London property. The Vatican submitted a final concluding statement on Thursday at the close of the trial brought by British-Italian broker Raffaele Mincione. Mincione is seeking to clear his name in the British courts after he was convicted by a Vatican criminal tribunal last year for his role in the Holy See’s 350-million-euro or $375 million investment in the former Harrod’s warehouse. He is asking the British High Court to declare he acted “in good faith” in his dealings with the Vatican. The Vatican in its concluding submission that Mincione by no means acted “in good faith.”

