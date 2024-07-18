Passenger train derails in India, killing at least 2 passengers and injuring 20 others

LUCKNOW, India (AP) — A passenger train has derailed in northern India, killing at least two passengers and injuring 20 others. A railroad official says the cause of the accident is being investigated. The train was on its way to a town in northeastern Assam state from the northern city of Chandigarh when it derailed near the town of Gonda, causing some coaches to overturn. Television images showed scores of passengers standing next to derailed coaches waiting for rescuers.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.