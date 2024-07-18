Serbian police searching for assailant who shot and killed 1 police officer and wounded another

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Serbia’s Interior Minister says a police officer has been killed and another one wounded by an assailant who opened fire after being stopped by a patrol in a border town. Ivica Dacic said the incident happened just before 1 a.m. Thursday in the western town of Loznica, near the border with Bosnia. The patrol stopped a car with two people inside and one of them opened fire while stepping out of the vehicle. Dacic said the assailant shot one officer in the chest and the other in the shoulder. Police have launched a search for the assailant using drones and helicopters.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.