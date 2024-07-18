Two displaced after residential structure fire in Thousand Palms

At 9:03 tonight, Cal Fire responded to a report of a residential structure fire off of Desert Moon Dr. and Ramon Rd. in Thousand Palms.

Upon arrival, firefighters located a single-story mobile home fully engulfed in flames.

Two adults were displaced due to the fire and have requested support from the Red Cross.

According to Cal Fire, firefighters will be committed to the fire for about four more hours.

Stay with KESQ News Channel 3 for updates on the fire.