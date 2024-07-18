US homes find fewer foreign buyers as rising costs and a strong dollar leave market in record slump

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Sales of U.S. homes to foreign nationals have fallen to the lowest level in more than a decade, hampered by a strong dollar and many of the hurdles that have kept the housing market in a deep sales slump for over two years. Some 54,300 previously occupied U.S. homes were purchased by non-U.S. citizens in the 12 months ended in March, according to a report by the National Association of Realtors. That’s the fewest homes sold to foreign nationals in data going back to 2009. International buyers face the same difficult market challenges as domestic buyers, including lack of available homes and higher mortgage rates, the NAR said.

