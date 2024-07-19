Germany’s chancellor in Serbia for a lithium deal that could reduce Europe’s dependency on China

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is in Serbia to discuss a tentative deal with the Balkan country to excavate lithium. The proposed deal could reduce Europe’s dependency on China, but it has been fiercely criticized by environmentalists and opposition groups. Germany, the largest carmaker in Europe, is seeking to secure lithium for its electric vehicle makers as the European Union struggles to reduce its dependence on imports from China. Lithium is a critical substance in making batteries for electric vehicles. China currently dominates the supply chain for lithium-ion batteries. The two countries are expected to sign a memorandum of understanding on a “strategic partnership” on sustainable raw materials, battery supply chains and electric vehicles.

