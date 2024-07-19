Yoga, meditation and prayer: Urban transit workers cope with violence and fear on the job

NEW YORK (AP) — Transit workers around the country are managing their fear and anxiety over a rise in violent crime on subways and buses. Concern has grown after a series of brutal attacks in recent months against bus drivers, subway operators and station agents. The level of crime is striking because it coincides with a steady decline over the past three years in overall violent crime in the United States. Some unions and transit agencies are addressing the crisis by offering yoga and relaxation classes. They’re also teaching de-escalation techniques to workers and taking steps to better protect the safety of transit employees.

