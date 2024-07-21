Jorge Soler hits MLB season-best 478-foot HR, Birdsong strikes out 12 as Giants beat Rockies 3-2

Associated Press

DENVER (AP) — Jorge Soler opened the game with the longest homer in the majors this season, rookie Hayden Birdsong struck out a career-high 12, and the San Francisco Giants beat the Colorado Rockies 3-2 on Sunday.

Soler hit the fourth pitch of the game 478 feet to dead center for his 11th homer of the season, staking the Giants to an early lead. Tyler Fitzgerald led off the third with his second homer of the series and fourth of the year, and Matt Chapman scored on a passed ball in the fourth inning to give San Francisco a 3-0 lead it never relinquished.

Birdsong (2-0), making his fifth career start, didn’t allow a hit until Brendan Rodgers’ two-out, two-run homer in the fourth inning. The 22-year-old right-hander walked one in six innings, his longest outing since having his contract selected June 26. He recorded the most strikeouts by a San Francisco pitcher this season.

Camilo Doval got the final three outs for his 18th save.

Giants manager Bob Melvin wasn’t around to see the win after getting ejected before the first pitch after he and bench coach Ryan Christensen delivered the lineup to home plate umpire Alex MacKay.

Colorado failed to complete a series sweep on the day franchise icon Todd Helton was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame. Helton’s speech was played on the big scoreboard approximately 30 minutes before Sunday’s first pitch.

Helton is the only player elected to the Hall of Fame after spending his entire career with the Rockies.

Colorado starter Ryan Feltner (1-10) struck out six in seven solid innings, but remains winless since April 12, a span of 17 starts.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Giants: RHP Alex Cobb (hip/shoulder) tossed five scoreless innings for Triple-A Sacramento on Saturday night. Cobb has been on the 60-day injured list since March 25th.

Rockies: C Elias Diaz was not in the lineup after leaving Saturday night’s game with what manager Bud Black described as a “little calf strain.”

UP NEXT

Giants: LHP Blake Snell (0-3, 6.31 ERA) is expected to be activated from the injured list to open a series at the Los Angeles Dodgers on Monday night. Snell has been on the IL since June 3rd with a left groin strain.

Rockies: LHP Austin Gomber (2-6, 4.61) opens a three-game series against the Boston Red Sox on Monday night.

