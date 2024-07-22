Belarus’ foreign minister will visit North Korea for possible talks on Russia cooperation

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Belarus’ foreign minister is to visit North Korea for a rare trip expected to focus on forging trilateral cooperation involving Russia. The three countries are locked in separate confrontations with the West. Both North Korea and Belarus announced Monday that Belarusian Foreign Minister Maxim Ryzhenkov will make a three-day trip to North Korea from Tuesday but gave no further details. Ryzhenkov would be Belarus’ first foreign minster to travel to North Korea, according to South Korea’s Unification Ministry.

