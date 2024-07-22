Black voters feel excitement, hope and a lot of worry as Harris takes center stage in campaign

ATLANTA (AP) — Black voters are expressing a mix of hope and worry over Joe Biden’s exit from the presidential race and the prospect of Vice President Kamala Harris becoming the Democratic nominee. Black voters are a key Democratic constituency who helped power Biden to victory in the 2020 primaries and ultimately the White House. But as much pride as some Black Americans feel about the possibility of Harris, who is of Black and Indian descent, becoming president, the upending of the race has some voters feeling scared. Brianna Smith is a 24-year-old school counselor from Decatur, Georgia. She worries that Americans won’t accept a Black woman as president.

