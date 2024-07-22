Internet hasn’t been restored in Bangladesh despite apparent calm following deadly protests

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — Internet and mobile data services are still down despite apparent calm in Bangladesh following a verdict that scaled back a controversial quota system for government jobs after weeks of relentless protests that turned deadly. The government has also declared Monday a public holiday, with only essential services running. This comes after a curfew with a shoot-on-sight order was installed days earlier. The South Asian country witnessed clashes between the police and mainly student protesters demanding an end to a quota that reserved 30% of government jobs for relatives of veterans who fought in Bangladesh’s war of independence in 1971. The Supreme Court ordered Sunday the quota be cut to 5%, with 93% of jobs allocated on merit.

