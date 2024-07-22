J.P. Crawford has hairline fracture in pinky after taking HBP in first inning

Associated Press

SEATTLE (AP) — Mariners SS J.P. Crawford is likely headed for a stint on the injured list after suffering a hairline fracture in his right pinky in Seattle’s 3-1 Monday night loss to the Los Angeles Angels.

Crawford left the game after he was hit on the right hand by an 86-mile per hour changeup in the first inning from Angels starter Tyler Anderson. After being attended to by the Mariners training staff, Crawford finished running the bases, and scored the Mariners’ only run of the game on Cal Raleigh’s single.

However, Crawford was replaced by Dylan Moore at shortstop in the top of the second inning, with Luke Raley taking over for Moore at first base.

Mariners manager Scott Servais broke the news of Crawford’s injury after the game.

“There’s a little hairline fracture there,” Servais said. “We’ll know more once a specialist looks at it and go from there.”

Crawford’s IL stint will be his second of the season. He went on the IL with an oblique strain on April 25, and returned to the lineup May 20 after a short rehab stint with Triple-A Tacoma. Crawford’s injury comes just one night after center fielder Julio Rodríguez left Sunday’s game with a mild right ankle sprain. Rodriguez is still considered day to day

“Adversity hits at different times, and we’re looking at it right now,” Servais said. “We’ll find out a lot about our club and any guys that step up. J.P. was out earlier in the season for awhile. We had guys step up, and that’s what we’re going to need guys to do right now.”