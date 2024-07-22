Olympic marketing deal hopes to meet young fans where they are – on Roblox

The Olympics’ ever-expanding quest to draw in young fans is meeting them where they are — on Roblox. The U.S. Olympic team and NBC are collaborating with the kid- and teen-friendly gaming platform to produce a new “Obby” — that’s Roblox for obstacle course — and other features that include ways to interact with U.S. athletes while also checking out highlights from the Paris Games and making visits to a virtual Team USA House called “The Vibe House.” This new Roblox feature includes animated versions of 20 U.S. Olympians, including a surfer, a skateboarder and two break dancers. Those four represent sports that have been added recently to the Olympic program in hopes of driving young fans to the Games.

