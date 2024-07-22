Watchdog who criticized NYPD’s handling of officer discipline resigns

NEW YORK (AP) — The head of an oversight board that investigates allegations of misconduct by New York City police officers has announced her resignation, ending a tenure in which she had publicly criticized the NYPD’s handling of a major disciplinary case. Civilian Complaint Review Board interim chair Arva Rice didn’t give a reason for her resignation on Monday. Police reform advocates have lamented her departure, saying it was part of a broader effort by Mayor Eric Adams to hinder accountability. Rice had publicly accused the NYPD of withholding evidence to slow an investigation into a fatal police shooting of a Bronx man.

