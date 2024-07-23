A sentence change assures the man who killed ex-Saints star Smith gets credit for home incarceration

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A sentencing change by a Louisiana judge assures that the man who fatally shot former New Orleans Saints star Will Smith will get credit for the time he served on home incarceration. New Orleans news outlets report that Cardell Hayes was formally re-sentenced Tuesday to 22 years and two months in prison. Judge Camille Buras had originally sentenced Hayes to 25 years, saying he would get credit for time served at home before his most recent trial. Prosecutors objected, arguing the law doesn’t allow such a credit. So, Buras re-sentenced Hayes, officially reducing his sentence by 34 months.

