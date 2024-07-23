Anti-corruption demonstrations break out in Uganda’s capital as people eye Kenyan protest success

KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — Ugandan security forces have arrested dozens of people who tried to walk to the parliamentary building in protest over official corruption. Police and the military deployed heavily Tuesday in various parts of Kampala where small groups of protesters had gathered. Police roughed up some protesters as they forced them into trucks. Authorities say the protests are unlawful. The protests are organized by Ugandans who hope to emulate efforts by people in neighboring Kenya, whose street action recently forced the president to dismiss almost his entire cabinet after widespread opposition to a contentious tax proposal.

