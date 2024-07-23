Children among dozens killed in mudslides in a remote area of southern Ethiopia

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia (AP) — At least 55 people were killed in mudslides in a remote part of Ethiopia that has been hit with heavy rainfall. Young children and pregnant women were among the victims of the mudslides in the Kencho Shacha Gozdi district of southern Ethiopia, according to Dagmawi Ayele, a local administrator. Most of the victims were buried in a mudslide on Monday morning as rescue workers searched the steep terrain for survivors of another mudslide the previous day. Five people have been pulled alive from the mud, Ayele said. The death toll is expected to rise as rescue operations continue. Landslides are common during Ethiopia’s rainy reason, which started in July and is expected to last until mid-September.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.