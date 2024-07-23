China’s Baosteel to buy out Nippon Steel’s 50% stake in auto steel venture
BANGKOK (AP) — China’s Baosteel says it will acquire Nippon Steel’s 50% stake in their auto steel joint venture for about $242 million. The contract for the joint venture, Baosteel Nippon Steel Automotive Steel Sheets, was due to expire on July 30. Demand for steel in China has weakened, prompting Nippon Steel to focus elsewhere, such as its contested bid for U.S. Steel. Baosteel’s share price fell 2.5% on Tuesday. Nippon Steel’s shares were up 0.3%.