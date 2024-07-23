Skip to Content
Coachella Valley locals respond to Biden’s move to drop out of Presidential Race

President Joe Biden has officially dropped out of the Presidential Race, leaving the Democratic Party searching for a new nominee in crunch time.

News Channel 3 went to the community to hear reaction, and see how they find the decision to make an impact on the election.

The election is just over 100 days away, and the favorite for the Democratic ticket is Vice President Kamala Harris. She has been fully endorsed by President Biden.

Some folks are excited about the future of the party, while others find this move to be a threat to our state of Democracy.

