Cuban Olympic Committee demands the immediate exclusion of an athlete from refugee team

HAVANA (AP) — The Cuban Olympic Committee has demanded the “immediate exclusion” of an island athlete who was included by the organizers as part of a refugee team that will participate in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. The committee said in the statement released Tuesday that “one of the two athletes included has made disrespectful and fallacious political statements against his country.” The committee did not mention the name of the athlete, but canoeist Fernando Dayán Jorge has been outspoken in his criticism of the country. The International Olympic Committee announced that 37 athletes from 11 countries will compete in the Paris Games as part of the Refugee Olympic Team.

