Fires threaten towns, close interstate in Pacific Northwest as heat wave continues

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Pacific Northwest firefighters are scrambling to contain fires threatening several small towns in the eastern part of Oregon. A 130-mile (210-kilometer) stretch of interstate connecting Oregon and Idaho was shut down as flames advanced as well. Authorities have closed Interstate 84 in eastern Oregon in both directions between the cities of Ontario and Baker City as flames advance. Authorities say the vital connection between Oregon and Idaho will be closed at least a day. Overall, more than two dozen fires are burning in Oregon, Washington and Idaho. In Oregon, fires are burning on more than 1,000 square miles, mostly in the eastern part of the state.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.