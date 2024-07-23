José Soriano allows 1 run into the 8th inning and Angels top reeling Mariners 5-1

Associated Press

SEATTLE (AP) — José Soriano allowed one run in 7 2/3 innings, Luis Rengifo delivered a key two-run single in his return from the injured list, and the Los Angeles Angels beat the Seattle Mariners 5-1 on Tuesday night.

Los Angeles won for the sixth time in its past eight games thanks to another strong pitching performance from Soriano (6-7), who pitched more than seven innings and threw 100 pitches for the first time this season.

“He was outstanding and we needed everything he gave us,” Angels manager Ron Washington said. “He was able to go out there and have some nice innings. He did a tremendous job because we needed (him) to go as deep as he went.”

Pitching for the first time in 10 days and facing Seattle for his second straight start, Soriano allowed just three hits and struck out five. The only run Soriano allowed came after Jason Vosler doubled to lead off the fifth inning and scored on a double play.

“I had better control, better command,” Soriano said through an interpreter.

Washington went out to the mound to chat with Soriano prior to getting out of the frame.

“When you’re dealing with youth, sometimes they’re trying to protect the lead,” Washington said. “If they score runs, they score runs. He did what he had to do to get out of it.”

Seattle lost for the seventh time in eight games and another lackluster effort offensively came on the day the Mariners placed Julio Rodríguez and J.P. Crawford on the 10-day injured list and designated for assignment first baseman Ty France.

In six of those seven losses, Seattle has scored two runs or less.

“We’re going through it right now. These things happen throughout the course of a season, the ups and downs,” Seattle manager Scott Servais said. “We’ve got to keep grinding through it, certainly with a couple of our key players out of the lineup right now.”

Seattle loaded the bases with two outs in the eighth, but Ben Joyce got Jorge Polanco to fly out to the warning track in center field to end the threat.

The Angels scored all five of their runs in the fifth inning against Seattle All-Star Logan Gilbert (6-6), although the Mariners had two errors in the frame. Mickey Moniak walked with the bases loaded to force in one run.

Zach Neto laid down a sacrifice bunt that Gilbert fielded but he overthrew catcher Cal Raleigh allowing two runs to score. Rengifo then capped the inning with his single to left-center field. It was his first game since July 3 after sitting out due to inflammation in his right wrist.

In his first start since the break, Gilbert went 6 2/3 innings and struck out eight, and just one of the five runs he gave up was earned. Gilbert retired the first 12 batters before running into trouble.

“Nothing wrong with the way he threw the ball tonight. It’s not like he got banged around the park at all. But you do need to play clean, make the plays that typically are made,” Servais said.

PICKS SIGNED

The Mariners officially signed switch-pitcher Jurrangelo Cijntje and former prep pitcher Ryan Sloan on Tuesday, their first two picks in the draft. Cijntje, the 15th overall pick, is best known for his ability to throw from both sides. Sloan was selected with the 55th overall pick.

UP NEXT

Seattle will start RHP Luis Castillo (8-10, 3.55 ERA) in Wednesday’s series finale. Los Angeles has not named a starter.

___

