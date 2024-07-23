Massachusetts issues tighter restrictions on access to homeless shelter system

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey has unveiled new restrictions on the state’s homeless family shelter programs. Healey said Tuesday that starting Aug. 1, families who aren’t prioritized for placement in emergency assistance shelters will be eligible to stay at overflow sites for just five days. Healey pointed to what she called the system’s “continuing capacity constraints” and the need to protect the financial sustainability of the emergency assistance system as reasons for the tighter restrictions. The pressure on the shelter system is partly due to an influx of migrants to the state. Last year, Healey declared a state of emergency because of the pressure on the shelter system.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.