Polar bear in Canadian zoo died after rough play with fellow bear, necropsy finds

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — A necropsy has shown that a polar bear at a zoo in Western Canada died by drowning after his throat was crushed by a fellow bear in rough play considered normal for the massive predators. The two male bears, Siku, 8, and seven-year-old Baffin, were roughhousing in a pond Friday morning before visitors to the exhibit when Baffin submerged and didn’t resurface. Examination revealed that although Siku’s bite didn’t pierce Baffin’s skin, it was hard enough and in just the right place to crush his trachea. Zoo staff couldn’t have done anything to prevent the death

