Records show deputy charged in Sonya Massey’s fatal shooting worked for 6 agencies in 4 years

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — A former sheriff’s deputy charged with murder in the fatal shooting of Sonya Massey inside her Illinois home had been employed by a half-dozen police agencies since 2020. A state law enforcement standards board shows Sean Grayson’s career included short stints as a part-time officer at three small police departments, full time at a fourth department and full time at two sheriff’s offices. All of the agencies are in central Illinois. Grayson, who is white, was indicted by a grand jury in the July 6 death of Massey, who is Black.

