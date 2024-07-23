US Sen. Bob Menendez of New Jersey is resigning from office following his corruption conviction

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez is resigning from office Aug. 20 following his conviction for taking bribes for corrupt acts including acting as an agent of the Egyptian government. That’s according to a person familiar with the matter who spoke to The Associated Press on Tuesday on the condition of anonymity because the New Jersey Democrat’s decision hadn’t been made public. The resignation gives Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy the ability to appoint someone to the Senate for the remainder of Menendez’s term, expiring Jan. 3. Menendez was convicted of charges he sold the power of his office to three businessmen who sought favors. Menendez says he’s innocent. Menendez’s attorney hasn’t returned messages seeking comment.

