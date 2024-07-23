Walkway collapses in massive housing project in southern Italy, killing 2 and injuring a dozen

MILAN (AP) — A pedestrian walkway in a massive housing project has collapsed in the southern Italian city of Naples, killing two people and injuring a dozen others. The news agency ANSA reported Tuesday that the collapse overnight involved an extended family, killing a 29-year-old man and a 35-year-old woman. Seven children ages 2 to 10 were among the injured, two of whom were in intensive care. The cause is still under investigation. The building, part of a huge complex of seven housing blocks built between 1962 and 1975, has been slated for 18 million euros ($19.5 million) in renovations

