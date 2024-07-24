2 more state troopers who were part of the Karen Read case are under investigation, police say

BOSTON (AP) — Police say two more state troopers who were part of the Karen Read murder trial over the death of her Boston police officer boyfriend are now facing an internal affairs investigation. The Massachusetts State Police announced Wednesday that Detective Lt. Brian Tully and Sgt. Yuri Bukhenik are under investigation along with State Trooper Michael Proctor. It was also determined there was insufficient evidence against Lt. John Fanning to prove allegations that he violated state police rules by failing to uphold the responsibilities of a supervisor. Read faces a second trial next year after her first one ended in a mistrial.

