Brazil’s Lula seeks to bolster support for global alliance against hunger

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has unveiled a global alliance against hunger and poverty in Rio de Janeiro. He described the initiative as one of Brazil’s top priorities for its current presidency of the Group of 20 nations. Lula was seeking to bolster support ahead of the formal establishment of the alliance later this year, when world leaders will gather in Rio de Janeiro for the Nov. 18-19 summit of the leading 20 rich and developing nations. The alliance aims to implement a mechanism to mobilize funds and knowledge to support the expansion of policies and programs to combat inequality and poverty, according to a statement from Brazil’s G20 press office.

