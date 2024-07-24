Death toll rises to 6 in explosion and fire at tequila factory in Mexico

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Rescue teams have found another body at a tequila distillery in Mexico a day after an explosion and fire, bringing the death toll to six. Two workers were injured. The factory belongs to the Jose Cuervo company, one of Mexico’s most famous tequila brands. The local civil defense posted on X that the latest body was found in a waste area where large containers had collapsed. The company on Tuesday said the explosion occurred as employees were carrying out maintenance work. Authorities on Tuesday night said the situation was under control.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.