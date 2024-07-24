House votes to form task force to investigate shooting at Trump rally, recommend legislative fixes

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House has voted to form a task force to investigate the security failures surrounding the assassination attempt against former President Donald Trump. The 416-0 vote Wednesday underscores the bipartisan outrage over the shooting at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania. Trump came within inches of losing his life. One rallygoer was killed and two others severely injured. Lawmakers have responded quickly with hearings and widespread calls for accountability. The bill is sponsored by Republican Rep. Mike Kelly, whose hometown was the site of the shooting. Kelly was at the rally with members of his family.

