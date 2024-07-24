In this Uganda region, most women report domestic violence. Signed pledges are being used to end it

BUNDIBUGYO, Uganda (AP) — A nonprofit group in rural Uganda says domestic violence is so widespread that it’s hard to find a woman who isn’t affected. It has launched a campaign to educate communities and also to instill fear in abusers. An accused perpetrator is asked to sign a “reconciliation form” in which they pledge never to commit the same offense. It can be used as evidence if the agreement is breached. But few cases are ever taken to police. And local authorities say the number of gender-based violence cases continue to rise. The nonprofit’s organizers acknowledge the challenge.

