India and UK launch tech initiative as new British foreign minister makes his first official visit

NEW DELHI (AP) — India and Britain are launching a new technology security initiative expected to boost economic growth and deepen collaboration on critical technologies. The two countries announced their collaboration on Wednesday, during the first official visit to India by the new British foreign minister. Foreign Secretary David Lammy held talks with his counterpart, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, as well as Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Indian National Security Advisor, Ajit Doval. Lammy’s trip to India comes less than three weeks after Labour’s victory in Britain’s July 4 election. He says the visit reflects one of the new government’s top foreign policy priorities: a reset with Europe, on climate and with the global South.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.