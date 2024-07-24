Kentucky clerk who opposed gay marriage appeals ruling over attorney fees

CINCINNATI (AP) — A former Kentucky county clerk who refused to issue marriage licenses to same-sex couples is appealing a ruling ordering her to pay thousands in attorney fees. The appeal filed by attorneys for Kim Davis argues that the landmark Supreme Court same-sex marriage ruling in 2015 should be overturned. Davis objected to same-sex marriage on religious grounds and was briefly jailed. A federal judge ruled in January that Davis must pay $260,000 in fees to attorneys who represented a same-sex couple. The appeal was filed by The Liberty Counsel to the Sixth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals in Cincinnati.

