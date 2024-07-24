Mike Trout feeling a bit better a day after leaving rehab assignment with knee soreness

Associated Press

SEATTLE (AP) — Angels center fielder Mike Trout is feeling a bit better a day after leaving his rehab assignment early with soreness in his surgically repaired left knee, manager Ron Washington said Wednesday.

Washington said Trout could serve as the DH for Triple-A Salt Lake on Wednesday.

Trout, who went on the Injured List April 30 with a torn meniscus, lasted just two innings in his rehab assignment debut Tuesday with Salt Lake. Originally, the plan was for Trout to play five innings at DH and then play seven innings in the outfield the following game.

“Hopefully he’ll be able to DH today,” Washington said. “So we’ve just got to wait and see how the day unfolds. He certainly felt better as the night progressed and we’ll just have to wait and see.”

Trout hit .220 with 10 homers and 14 RBI in 29 games before he was injured in late April, the latest in a long line of injuries for the Angels superstar over the past several seasons.

Last season, Trout played in just 82 games because of a broken hamate bone, spent five weeks on the IL in 2022 with a back injury, and missed most of the 2021 season with a strained calf muscle.

