Mistrial declared in case of Indiana man accused of fatally shooting five, including pregnant woman

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A judge has declared a mistrial in the case of an Indianapolis man accused of fatally shooting five people, including a pregnant woman. Marion County Superior Judge Chris Miller declared the mistrial Tuesday in the trial of 20-year-old Raymond Ronald Lee Childs III after a witness verbally confronted the defendant in front of the jury. Childs faces six murder counts in the January 2021 slayings at an Indianapolis home. He was arrested a day after the attack and accused of killing his father, stepmother, two teenage relatives, a heavily pregnant young woman and her unborn son.

